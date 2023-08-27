Boy Scouts of America helping with recovery efforts on Maui

LAHAINA, Maui (KITV4)-- Boy Scouts of America are stepping up to make a difference for the people suffering on Maui.
These boy scouts quickly opened their only camp on Maui, Camp Maluhia. There they sheltered red cross workers and displaced visitors.
For a couple weeks now, scouts have been feeding them and providing many services to make everyone feel cared for and comfortable.
The scouts motto is be prepared, and that's exactly what they were including scout Chaysen Tanaka.
"This is one of those opportunities we've been working towards to help our community more when they need us its unfortunate it had to be like this and as soon as we heard about it all of us jumped on and serving community as best we can" shares Tanaka.
Tanaka and other scouts have been collecting supplies and taking them over to Lahaina. Boy Scouts on Oahu loaded a boat with tons of supplies including tents, generators, pet food, batteries, tarps and more.
Then scouts on Maui unloaded it and distributed it o people in need.
scouts are also giving out PPE also knows and personal protective equipment to people on Maui. This helps protect them from any toxins in the air.
Boy scouts say there is still much to be done to help others on Maui, and they will continue serving their community.
I think today so any of our kids look selfward its good to get these kids look beyond their needs and se what has to be done and jump in and do it so its been a great experience for our kids and the entities we've been helping" shares Maui Nui district director, Julie Evans.