Bottleneck in patient care worsens as COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages continue

The huge bottleneck in patient care is getting worse as COVID-19 spreads and workers are stretched thin.
There's 120 waitlisted patients trying to get into long-term care facilities across the islands.
But many of those facilities aren't even accepting new admissions right now.
"We all turn away about 75% of our referrals," said Darlene Nakayama, CEO of Palolo Chinese Home.
That's because of COVID-19 outbreaks and staffing shortages, limiting the number of people who are admitted into lower-level care centers.
Many families are frustrated.
Kelly Kojima's 52-year-old brother has been on a waitlist for a nursing home since February. He had a brain hemorrhage a year ago and is paralyzed on one side.
"I'm very desperate. It's very hard, it's very frustrating," she said. "Staff and patients getting COVID, which literally shuts down the facility and then they're not admitting anyone and then we have to wait."
Hospitals like the Queen's Medical Center have at least 40 waitlisted patients. Queen's said a little more than half of them have been in the hospital for more than 100 days.
"You got people stuck in the most expensive place for care, which is the hospital," said Wesley Lo, CEO of Ohana Pacific Health and Hale Makua Health Services. "The person who's going to be affected is the next person who comes into the emergency room if there's not a bed available."
Long-term care facilities are scrambling to find travel nurses and aids, competing with hospitals --and each other -- for workers.
And with many families unable to take care of loved ones themselves, they're worried how long the wait will be with no end in sight for COVID-19 infections and labor shortages.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.