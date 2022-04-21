 Skip to main content
Boost in Japanese tourists expected next week as Golden Week holiday begins

HONOLULU (KITV4) - After more than two years, Chie Nagai is thrilled to finally be back in the place she loves.

The Japanese hula teacher said she used to visit several times a year before the pandemic.

"Finally I come to Hawaii, so happy, so exciting," she said. "I love hula, so I love Hawaii."

And that love translates into spending.

Nagai said she's already bought more than $1,000 in gifts to take back home.

"A lot of omiyage," Nagai said. "This time I bought so many, many, many souvenirs." 

Tourism leaders are expecting hundreds of Japanese visitors starting next week -- Golden Week -- a major travel holiday season in Japan.

"Oh, it's gonna be great. It's a boost. You know, it's kind of like we're catching the first wave. We know there'll be more to come," said Sam Shenkus, Vice President and Director of Marketing for the Royal Hawaiian Center. "But we are thrilled that the Japanese are going to start coming in."

The Japanese are among the highest-spending tourists.

That's partly because of their cultural practice of buying omiyage -- or gifts.

Before the pandemic, back in February 2019, Japanese tourists spent $165.5 million. This past February, they spent a little more than $8 million.

"You buy gifts to take back -- your aunty, your children, your neighbors. So for the Japanese visitor that will shop and buy 30, buy 40 of something compared to you and me that might by three," Shenkus said. "So for a lot of our merchants and a lot of the lifestyle retailers, you can't replace omiyage."

For Honolulu Cookie Company, it's a major step forward in the economic recovery.

"Who would've ever thought it would take this long for this recovery and I think you know we're not in the complete recovery but I think anytime you see a bump forward, it's an important step," said Julie Plant, vice president of retail at Honolulu Cookie Company.

Airlines are adding more flights from Japan. And tour companies are resuming sales of packages to Hawaii, after a more than two-year hiatus.

Today, there were more than 340 Japanese visitors -- the highest daily arrival since March 2020.

The real boom in Japanese tourists is expected in the summer. That's when thousands are anticipated to once again visit the islands.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

