Boaters Beware: Hawaii Has 2nd Highest Boating Fatality Rate In US

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Boating is a highly popular recreational option, but for too many people taking the proper safety precautions is often an afterthought.
A June 2023 report took 5 years’ worth of data from the US Coast Guard. What we learned is that Hawaii has the 2nd most boating fatalities per capita of any state. Only Alaska had more.
A closer look at the data shows that the top contributing factor to all boating accidents is operator inattention, and distractions are bound to be in abundance into the holiday weekend.
“The number 1 and number 2 days of accidents in the country are 4th of July and Memorial Day,” said Guy Fleming, Sailing Director at the Waikiki Yacht Club. “There are just so many people in the water. I personally was really glad when they made it so that you can’t drink at the sandbar... There were too many incidents at the Sandbar in Kaneohe. I don’t like to be boating where other people are drinking. I feel like I’m putting my life into their hands, and I don’t like that.”
Fleming said that one of the best preventive measures you can take is also one of the most overlooked.
“One of the simple things you can do is wear a life jacket. Actually having one on [not just on the boat] is a really important step,” Fleming added. “So all of our classes, all of the programs that I know use US Sailing protocols. US Sailing is our national governing body and they mandate that you wear a life jacket. you wear a life jacket whether you are in the boat or whether you're coaching. That cuts down on a lot of accidents automatically."