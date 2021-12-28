Board of Water Supply Calls on Navy to Comply

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 6 to 11 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Big Island Windward Waters,
Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo Channel, Big Island Southeast
Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel,
Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel,
Maui County Windward Waters and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
The Board of Water Supply held a press conference following the Department of Health preliminary ruling.
HONOLULU-- A day after the Department of Health issued a preliminary ruling to uphold the emergency closure order, the Board of Water Supply called on the Navy to relocate its Red Hill fuel storage facility.
"They just need to comply with the Department of Health's order. Although it allows them some time, I would urge them to act with urgency," said Ernie Lau of the BWS.
The Navy has until the end of the day Wednesday to present further evidence in response to the DOH decree upholding the emergency order.
David Henkin of Earthjustice represented the Sierra Club in the hearings. He says the process has given the Navy every chance to present more evidence but in the end the decision will be legally binding,
"There's a federal law called the resource recovery act and it specifically says every federal agency, and that includes the Navy, has to abide by state rules regarding underground storage tanks.," Henkin told KITV 4 Island News.
Lau has written to President Biden on behalf of the people of Hawaii and also has called on the Environmental Protection Agency to be more involved as he says the corroding tanks are in violation of federal law.