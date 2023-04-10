Blood Bank of Hawaii in critical need of O-blood supply

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Leeward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - A recent uptick in hospitalizations and the need for O-type blood at local hospitals have the Blood Bank of Hawaii calling for more blood donations.
The blood bank is now down to a half day supply of O-blood.
O-blood is used in emergency situations like car accidents and any other immediate trauma.
On average, the blood bank needs at least 150 donors daily and right now, they are barely reaching 100 each day.
The Blood Bank is asking all donors to make an appointment, especially those will O-positive and O-negative blood.
Director of Donor Services, Fred McFadden said importing blood from the mainland can be tricky and take longer than two days.
"First, we have to find blood where is it available because other cities are going to obviously meet their local needs first and we've got some parts of the country that is sometimes challenged in weather and that’ll delay blood from being sent here. We're always encouraging our community here in the Hawaiian Islands to make sure we have the blood we need locally. We have the population to support it, we just need people to come out and save lives," said McFadden.
For information on how to make an appointment with the Hawaii Blood Bank, call (808) 848-4770 or click here.