Blood Bank of Hawaii hiring as it makes progress towards building new headquarters

  Updated
blood bank

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Aiming to improve service, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is making strides toward constructing new headquarters. The 19,000 square foot space is located behind Costco in Kapolei. It'll be an FDA bio safe, level two facility, open 24 hours, seven days a week.

The new location and state of the art equipment will allow Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) to increase donations especially in West Oahu. An opening date for the new facility has not been set.

