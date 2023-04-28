Blood Bank of Hawaii hiring as it makes progress towards building new headquarters

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Aiming to improve service, the Blood Bank of Hawaii is making strides toward constructing new headquarters. The 19,000 square foot space is located behind Costco in Kapolei. It'll be an FDA bio safe, level two facility, open 24 hours, seven days a week.
The new location and state of the art equipment will allow Blood Bank of Hawaii (BBH) to increase donations especially in West Oahu. An opening date for the new facility has not been set.
To help service the public better, they're also looking to hire more employees.
"We train you and we pay you while we're training you, plus there's an incredible opportunity for advancement, either into management or running a dialysis machine or other sophisticated equipment," Kim-Anh Nguyen, President and CEO of Blood Bank Hawaii said.
Positions open include phlebotomists to process and help test all the blood, hospital technologists, technicians, drivers and more.
BBH also does extensive work with plasma, platelets and red blood cells benefitting countless residents statewide contending with numerous medical issues.
BBH Medical Director Todd Nishimoto told KITV4, "A lot of the patients who are undergoing surgery, heart surgeries as well as receiving chemotherapy they rely on the platelets."
On average, one in seven people need blood in Hawaii, donations are accepted 24/7 at multiple locations.
