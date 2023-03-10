BLNR decides consequences for shoreline homeowner in Punaluu

PUNALUU, Hawaii (KITV4) - The Office of Conservation and Coastal Lands met with Matthew Tang on Friday to decide the consequences of his home’s long-term encroachment on the shoreline and his construction of a seawall without a permit.
Tang was cited with permit noncompliance in 2013, 2017, and 2021 as his home remained too close to the land located Makai of Kamehameha Highway. His citations have reached a total of $188,000.
Tang said he wasn’t aware of permit specifications and has not yet made efforts to move his home.
“You own a piece of property that’s subject to erosion…you’ve known that for the last 10 years,” Board of Land and Natural Resources (BLNR) member Riley Smith told Tang. “This department has informed you of all these concerns they have. You’ve tried to get permits, but you haven’t gotten permits, and I think it’s too late.”
The office of conservation decided that if Tang submits an application within 30 days with a plan to remove his home from the property in the next six months, they will waive his fines. If not, he will have 30 days to pay.
Cait Medearis joined the KITV4 news team as a reporter in February 2023. She had previous stints as a reporter at WNBJ in West Tennessee and KNDU/KNDO in central Washington state. Outside of TV news, Cait has worked in various journalistic roles, including as an editorial assistant in her hometown at Portland Monthly Magazine, as a freelance sports reporter for Fan Media Network in Chicago, and as a ghost writer and digital content manager.