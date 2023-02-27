Bite Squad driver stops car thief in Chinatown

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Honolulu Police say criminals are constantly looking for opportunities to strike.
"I'm sure the thief saw the vehicle running or maybe saw uncle run inside to go pick up the food and saw that opportunity and tried to run with it," said Honolulu Police Sergeant Chris Kim. "If you're gonna leave your car, lock it and secure it. Don't leave the engine running and most importantly, don't leave the keys inside."
Flores says he's still traumatized by the ordeal.
"Of course you have nightmares, nightmares like, 'What if he killed me? What if he ran me over? What if he shot me with a gun? What if he stabbed me, you know?'"
He ended up injuring his hand and his bad knee, but feels grateful -- he was able to save his car, his life and still deliver his food.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter.