Bishop Museum unveils cultural exhibition showcasing Hawaiian artistry

The Bishop Museum unveiled a new exhibition today aiming to teach new generations about excellence in Hawaiian artistry.
In partnership with the PA’I Foundation’s Maoli Arts Movement, the museum presents Ola Ka No’eau, which explores the genealogy of Hawaiian art and the generational passing down of knowledge, something the museum’s curator says is unlike any other exhibition.
“To remind our generations of the things that we’ve done -- the history and the insights and skills that we continue to practice today -- will be the foundation and inspiration for future generations to really grow," said curator for cultural resilience, Marques Marzan.
The exhibition’s main goal is to portray artwork from a true Hawaiian perspective by promoting Native Hawaiian artists and to boost support for all Indigenous art efforts.
Ola Ka No’eau features artwork from thirteen Hawaiian artists and will open to the public on Saturday.
