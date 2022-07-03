Bishop Museum Bids Farewell to Tatau Exhibit

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 knots, except north winds in Maalaea
Bay. Seas up to 10 feet in the Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHERE...All coastal waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Hand-tap tattoo artists demonstrate the art at the closing celebration of the Tatau exhibit at the Bishop Museum through July 4th.
HONOLULU-- The Bishop Museum held closing ceremonies for the exhibit 'Tatau: Marks of Polynesia' on Saturday. But the exhibit still runs through July 4th.
Masters of traditional hand-tap tattoo art set up tents at the museum for a demo. The exhibit focuses on tattoo art from traditional to modern times. The portrait gallery will remain up through Sunday.
"Tatau has always been a mystery. It always had a stigma, and I think it was great to have a platform to talk about our side, our point of view of what Tatau is to us and the world," Su'a Suluape Aisea Toetu'u told KITV.
The master tattoo artist is the owner of Soul Signature tattoo in Honolulu.
Artists say the markings are also the preservation of culture.
The touring exhibit features photos taken in Honolulu as well as in Orange County, Calif. The viewer will also journey overseas to Samoa in an array of photographs.
Sulu'ape Steve Looney is a local tattoo artist who worked with the curators on the project. He sees tattoo artistry as the preservation of culture.
"It's a permanent way of preserving it. It's indelible. It's in the skin for life. And that's something you take with you. And you also share that with your family and your children as well," Looney told KITV4.
The Sulu'ape name was conferred on Looney by his mentor, a master tattoo artist.
The exhibit educates from the historical intricacies of traditional hand-tapped tattoos to machine-aided contemporary Polynesian styles.