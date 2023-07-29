BISAC Summer Jam brings services to East Hawaii

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides through
Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
The Hawaii Strongest Man & Woman qualifying competition is also held in conjunction with the Summer Jam, and is open to the community in East Hawaii.
HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Big Island Substance Abuse Council is leading the way to increase services on Hawaii Island for those seeking drug and alcohol treatment.
Outreach is key, most notably at the organization's annual Summer Jam, which kicked off early Saturday.
At the Hilo Civic Auditorium, it is the ninth year of the Big Island Substance Abuse Council's Summer Jam. There are over 40 exhibitors - and just outside, in conjunction, the qualifying round of the Hawaii's Strongest Man and Woman Contest.
Last year BISAC worked to treat over 1,400 individuals with the average program being three to six months in taking on substance abuse issues.
"A majority of the individuals that we serve are of a native Hawaiian ancestry. Some of the drugs that we're seeing are still ice (meth) is still number one but what we're starting to see more so is the fentanyl and opioids that are coming our way so BISAC has also been the leader with helping out with the Hawaii Island Fentanyl Task Force," CEO Dr. Hannah Preston-Pita said.
Dr. Preston-Pita says there are only a few treatment providers in the state for a high-end level of care.
"So one of the things that we are actually working on is with our Mayor Roth and the fentanyl opioid settlement monies- And we're happy to say that we will be partnering with him, to open up the first detox clinic in Hilo," Preston-Pita said, "We are working and in conversations with our governor and I know that he has mentioned BISAC several times and we're looking into providing a Kauhale, or a safe haven, for people who are dealing with substance use and mental health issues."
BISAC treats all age groups including infants.
"We have a moms and babies program so we have babies that we are able to treat from in the womb until mom is able to hanau and then we're also able to provide services for adolescents and adults," Preston-Pita said.
Nine years ago, the Summer Jam mission was to destigmatize those who needed to reach out for help and, as Preston-Pita puts it, "To create an event like this that would welcome people and wouldn't judge on them coming in to even ask for help, but it was really to bring in families so that they were able to seek services right one-stop shop at our location here."