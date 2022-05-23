Bio-mass Plant Denied Deal to Power Big Island

HILO-- Eucalyptus trees now grow where sugar cane once populated the shoreline several miles north of Hilo.
The former sugar cane factory was slated to become an operational power plant, run on Biomass, fueled by a crop of the invasive eucalyptus species.
"We spent 525 million dollars based on the approval from the Public utilities commission," Warren Lee said.
But that 2017 approval was hit with an appeal, and that allowed opponents of the initiative to claim victory with a much different ruling from the PUC this week.
The Public utilities commission ruled against the agreement between Honua Ola & Hawaii Electric Light Company, citing the energy provided would result in high costs to the consumers.
Though the commitment from Honua Ola has been to plant native trees, critics claim burning trees has immediate detrimental effects, even more than non-renewables do.
"I'd say that the best choices are solar plus batteries, wind plus batteries, hydro electric. After that will comes fossil fuel. After that coal. And tree based bio-mass would be last," Henry Curtis of Life of the Land told KITV.
The operation was pitched as an alternative to fossil fuel generators on the Big Island and would have supported 220 jobs. Warren Lee of Honua Ola says, in the wake of the decision, critics still aren't considering the positives of the contribution toward renewable energy."
"With the fossil fuel that would be displaced, currently produced by the utility and independent power producers, that will be an additional displacement of 1.4 million metric tons of co2 during this period," Lee said.
But for now, a 2-1 vote by the PUC gives the challengers the winning hand.
"We need immediate climate change solutions. But to chop down a forest now and have a carbon offset that will not actually offset it for 20 or 30 years if ever, just seems to me to be really stupid in the whole fight over climate change," Henry Curtis concluded.
Warren Lee told KITV, he sees it differently.
"What we are trying to do is create job opportunities and work force development. And at the same time, clean up our environment," Lee said.