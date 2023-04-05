Bill working to prohibit illegal commercial ocean activity at Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Residents say Kaneohe Bay is very sacred to them and those who are participating in illegal ocean activity are disrespecting the area.
They say for years the Bay has been overcrowded with illegal activity.
House Bill 1134 prohibits commercial ocean use activity in Kaneohe Bay waters without a permit, prohibits any person from advertising any commercial ocean use activity in Kaneohe Bay waters for which the person does not have a permit, and stablishes enforcement mechanisms for the prohibitions.
Many of the commercial operators at Kaneohe bay do not have a permit along with many other things.
"They don't have life jackets they don't have fire extinguishers, they don't have flares, they have vessels out here that should only carry 6 passengers, they carry 20 people on board" shares member of the Kaneohe Regional Council, Joe Pickard.
The measure covers unpermitted boating, parasailing, water sledding, snorkeling, diving tours, and kayaking.
Supporters say Kaneohe Bay is overwhelmed with illegal commercial activities which could damage the sandbar and coral reefs. They say limiting this activity will protect the bay for generations to come.
"If we deplete these natural resources, if we don't take care of them, respect them, honor them, they won't be here" shares resident, Kawaikapuokalani Hewett.
Introducer of the bill, Representative Lisa Kitagawa, says activity needs to be limited to preserve the area.
"If we allow an unlimited amount of commercialization on the bay it wouldn't be healthy for the by but also not for the community" shares Kitagawa.
Businesses who do have permits say illegal tours are hurting their sales.
"They're just profiting off something that I work hard to educate people on instead of educating hem they're just showing everybody how to party instead of learning the significance of this beautiful bay" says Captain Bob's Picnic Sail employee, Julia Busenbark.
Supporters encourage the community to respect Kaneohe Bay and say they hope this bill becomes a law to protect the bay for generations to come.
"You're not helping, you're destroying, and if you can not see that you're not actively working to preserve its beauty for the future then you're part of the destruction" shares Busenbark.
