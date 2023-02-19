 Skip to main content
Bill to increase conveyance tax on homes will potentially fund homeless services

  • Updated
  • 0
houses

HONOLULU (KITV4) – A senate bill to significantly increase the conveyance tax for multimillion dollar homes in Hawaii was shut down last week. However, a similar one is now alive on the house side.

House Bill 1211 has a lot of the same language as senate bill 678 did. If passed, homes sold for more than $2 million could see taxes go up by 6%.

