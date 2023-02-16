Bill to eliminate gas powered appliances was shut down

HONOLULU (KITV4) – Legislators today deferred action on a bill that sought to eliminate the use of gas appliances in Hawaii.
The measure split the community.
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS... ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...All the main Hawaiian islands. * WHEN...Through Saturday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Significant flooding may occur due to the overflow of streams and drainages across the state. Roads may also be closed, along with property damage in urban or low lying spots due to runoff. Landslides may also occur in areas with steep terrain. Areas of particular concern include east and southeast sections of the Big Island, where washout of roads could isolate communities. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - A kona low to our west will force a plume of deep tropical moisture over the islands for the next few days. Heavy rainfall and a few thunderstorms will be possible. High rainfall rates for an extended period of time are expected to result in flash flooding, particularly in areas which are already saturated from recent rainfall. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. A Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash Flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. &&
HONOLULU (KITV4) – Legislators today deferred action on a bill that sought to eliminate the use of gas appliances in Hawaii.
The measure split the community.
All new construction, commercial or residential, would have been prohibited from having any gas powered appliances including heaters, refrigerators, washers, dryers and more.
Owners and staff at Highway Inn, which has three locations on Oahu, oppose the bill along with many other restaurants.
"76% of the chefs and restaurant owners prefer gas cooking and so electric cooking might be cleaner but it’s very expensive. Honolulu pays 44 cents per kilowatts and the neighbor islands, it’s close to 60 centers per kilowatt," said Victor Lim, legislation lead at Hawaii Restaurant Association.
Supporters of the measure say it is a step for the state to help reach its 100% clean energy goal by 2045.
Several clean energy organizations supported the bill and believed a switch to electric was the better way to go. They listed reasons like gas leaks, greenhouse gases, and hazardous chemicals that can lead to asthma attacks and cancer.
A few that testified mentioned there are new electric induction stoves that heat up as quickly as gas powered stoves.
"12.7% of childhood asthma cases are a direct result of fossil fuel and gas being burned in our homes to cook our food. This is not clean burning. This measure is only talking about new construction, this isn’t talking about taking peoples gas stoves from their businesses or their homes," Matt Geyer, individual testifier in support of HB 835.
American Gas Association testified its opposition and said there are no connections between respiratory health issues and proper use of gas stoves with air flow and ventilation.
Although the bill was deferred, it is possible a similar measure will be floated again next legislative session.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.