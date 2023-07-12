Bill requiring opioid-reversal medication at Honolulu high risk locations nears finalization

Reporter
Honolulu is now one step closer to becoming the first major city in the US to require naloxone -- or Narcan -- in nightclubs and bars on Oahu.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The city of Honolulu is taking a big step forward in the fight against fentanyl overdoses.
The Honolulu City Council passed a bill on Wednesday that requires certain high-risk locations, including bars and restaurants to carry doses of the opioid-reversal medication - Naloxone.
Helping save lives when it comes to fentayl is one of the priorities with the Honolulu City Council this year.
Council member Tyler Dos Santos Tam -- who introduced the bill spoke with KITV4:
"We looked at everything that's happening on the mainland and said we have to get in front of this, to keep our island home safe", said Dos Santos-Tam.
When it comes to Naloxone doses most bars reportedly are going to be required to have two, in case somebody needs more.
EP bar manager 'Marcks" told KITV4, "It's very reassuring to me, I personally, recently lost somebody, pretty close, to fentanyl."
EP was one of the first locations this week to receive a free dose of Naloxone.
The distribution process on Oahu is scheduled to continue on Thursday.
