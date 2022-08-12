Bike riders are worried as accidents involving bicyclists go up

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Many bicyclists are voicing their concerns about the growing number of accidents involving bikers in Honolulu.
“I am very worried that I now limit my rides to the daytime. I am a BIKI subscriber and those bikes do have lights and reflexives but I cannot rely on those," said Rebecca Rupley.
The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) reported 30 traffic fatalities so far in 2022, with four of those involving bike riders. This is up from 2021 with only one bicyclist fatality at this time in 2021.
Some riders said they feel more comfortable riding in areas where there is bike friendly infrastructure.
”Honolulu is really good with having bike lanes but there aren’t bike lanes everywhere and you never know when you’re going to run out of a bike lane. You’ll be on one and then poof no more bike lane so it is tough sometimes,” said Lee Ennis, daily bicyclist.
Officials at said the are many more people on bikes now as we are getting out of the pandemic. They said educating the public that bikes are considered vehicles on the road and entitled to the same amount of space as any car is critical right now.
”We absolutely want to see more bike infrastructure, things like protective bike lanes and buffer bike lanes. They are great ways to get people on the road that maybe don’t feel comfortable riding next to cars. As a reminder, cyclists can use a lane of traffic even if there isn’t a bike lane there or any share markings that say share the road,” said Malia Harunaga, director of Adult Education and Hawaii Bicycling League.
Harunaga recommends drivers to actively look for bicyclists and pedestrians when making any turn – that it is the responsibility of both the driver and bicyclist to improve safety on the street.