Big Island Western Week Kicks Off in Honokaa

Honokaa in the Hamakua district welcomes visitors and locals to Western Week festivities through Memorial Day weekend
Western Week Welcomes Visitors in Honokaa Town

The opening block party for Western Week in Honokaa featured vendors, street performers and a talent show contest.

HONOKAA-- The rain cleared out in time for the block party, and Western Week in Honokaa Town is officially underway. Locals and visitors poured onto Mamane Street to check out Western Week's opening parade.

"The Hawaii Saddle Club will be putting on their 65th annual rodeo this Memorial Weekend," an announcer declared over the speaker system as the 10 day festival kicked off on the streets of Honokaa.

