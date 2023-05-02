 Skip to main content
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR ALL SOUTH FACING SHORES UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...

.An arriving south swell today will elevate south-facing shore
surf to advisory levels through early Thursday.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM
HST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...8 to 12 foot surf.

* WHERE...South facing shores of Kahoolawe, Kauai, Lanai, Maui,
Molokai, Oahu and Big Island.

* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.

&&

Big Island tourists follow GPS right into water at Honokohau Harbor

  • Updated
  • 0
Tourists Unwittingly Drive Into Harbor

A woman drove a Dodge Caravan into a West Hawaii Island harbor on Saturday. Video has gone viral. 

A pair of tourists followed their GPS navigation system all the way into Honokohau harbor in Kailua-Kona. Witnesses spoke to KITV4 about the unusual incident.

KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The Big Island's Honokohau Harbor is quickly gaining national attention, and even international notoriety, after a viral video showed a pair of tourists unwittingly driving down a boat ramp, and directly into the water. 

The owner of a Kona tour company told KITV4 she'd heard of tourists falling into the water before, but never seen a vehicle drive straight into Honokohau Harbor. 

An error occurred