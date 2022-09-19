 Skip to main content
Big Island suspect accused of kidnapping teen charged with multiple felonies

  • Updated
  • 0
Duncan Mahi charged for multiple felonies

52 year old Duncan Mahi was charged for multiple felonies following his arrest Saturday.

A kidnapped 15 year old girl was reunited with her Big Island family after a 24 hour search

HILO, Hawaii-- 52 year old Duncan Mahi appeared via monitor in court Monday, initially for a traffic violation.

Mahi was later charged for kidnapping, sexual assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and methamphetamine trafficking according to the County of Hawaii's Prosecuting Attorney. 

