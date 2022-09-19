Big Island suspect accused of kidnapping teen charged with multiple felonies

HILO, Hawaii-- 52 year old Duncan Mahi appeared via monitor in court Monday, initially for a traffic violation.
Mahi was later charged for kidnapping, sexual assault, terroristic threatening, robbery and methamphetamine trafficking according to the County of Hawaii's Prosecuting Attorney.
Mahi is the suspect, accused of abducting 15 year old Makella Debina from Anaeho'omalu Beach Friday afternoon. Mahi is now being held on 2 million dollars bail.
For 22 hours friends and relatives assembled search teams to look for the teenager, who was with her boyfriend and allegedly taken at knifepoint.
Debina was able to break free from her captor late Saturday morning, 54 miles away from the Kona side beach, at the host stand of Cafe Pesto in Hilo. The restaurant host and others came to the teen's aid and separated her from her abductor.
"Mikella convinced the guy to take her to Cafe Pesto to get her something to eat. And he told her to stay in the car. And she got out. And he tried to scuffle with her," Debina's mother told the crowd of volunteers describing how the 15-year-old broke free.
"Hawai’i Island police have charged 52-year-old Duncan Mahi, with two counts each of kidnapping, terroristic threatening in the first degree, robbery in the first degree and one count each of methamphetamine trafficking and sex assault in the first degree," Hawai'i Police Department said in a statement.
Mahi will appear in court Tuesday morning. Stay tuned for more updates.