Big Island Shop owner stunned after kidnap-robbery suspect who allegedly targeted him is released

OCEAN VIEW-- A 21 year old man, arrested for a violent robbery of a Hawaii Island mom & pop store in Ocean View, has been released by a judge, without bail.
The owner of the store, who was beaten and held captive, is in dismay.
Michael Barsell of Kahuku Gift and Garden took KITV4 through the violent robbery that lasted over a half hour. If that ordeal wasn't excruciating enough, add to it that the suspect was then released days later.
"I was speechless. I have to go home and tell my wife that this guy that even threatened her through the ordeal was coming out," Barsell said.
Those threats of claims the suspect knew where the couple lived were recorded during the arrest by Barsell's wife... capturing footage of the now released assailant, 21 year old Derek Camacho. He is charged with robbery, kidnapping and assault. Two of the charges are class A felonies.
Camacho's supervised release was granted despite the objections from the Hawaii County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. Now Barsell says he finds himself cleaning a personal firearm for protection, that had long been put away.
Barsell told KITV4 he didn't realize somebody on the island could hate him as much with as much viciousness showed to him in the 30 minute assault. He also says the suspect appeared "iced up" and "with eyes like silver dollars."
Barsell says he arrived alone at his shop last week.
"I can still see the moped right at the corner after 2 a.m. last Thursday," Barsell said, explaining how he went to check on his shop after receiving a security alert to his mobile device at home.
When he turned the corner behind the shop, he says the attacker pounced.
"The moped's here, he hits me here. I fell over,"
Barsell laid out the scene.
Barsell says the suspect attacked and dragged him by the hair to the car to get cash; Then, into the store to rob it.
"He started unloading stuff. I tried to escape at that point, all the way down to there," Barsell pointed to the gas station down the block, "Got me, dragged me back by the hair. There was a clump of hair there, too."
Barsell says there were explicit racial overtones in the threats of violence during the constant assault.
"Haole, you're dying tonight I'm gonna shoot you. I'm gonna shoot you. I'm gonna stab you. I'm gonna shoot you." Barsell quoted the suspect, "I heard Haole more in that half hour, 30 minutes, than I heard in my whole life. I can't even count."
The suspect terrorized the shop owner allegedly threatening rape and that he would kill him.
"Over and over and over threatened to rape me. And the, you know, okay, threatened, so I was gonna, supposed to suck his, you know-- what the? It got weird. And the hatred, just the anger, anger, hate, I'd never witnessed," Barsell said.
It ended with Hawaii police arriving, along with Barsell's wife, worried her husband hadn't returned from checking on the store. The suspect had bound the shop owner's hands-- and took him into a back storage room. Police then witnessed a stand off.
"He was saying I'm gonna cut this motherf---- haole's throat. That was the first thing they walked into- them and my wife," Barsell said of the death threat, "More than once."
Barsell admits to striking the suspect repeatedly once he realized Camacho was only feigning a knife to the shop owner's throat during the stand off at the end. The suspect then bit Barsell as the shop owner continued to hit him, with police looking on. He says police used a taser on the man more than once.
Barsell believes a suspect committing a violent felony such as kidnapping should not walk free without bail. "Always save room for those people," Barsell said of the suspect, concerned about the possibility of a repeat offense, "I thought our society did that."
"He had a mask and gloves on until the end. Felt career to me... criminal. Mask, goggles, gloves. That wasn't enough to at least keep him or bail him?," Barsell asked.
The release was against the prosecution's objection. The Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney, Kelden Waltjen, stated that he can't comment on specific cases, but KITV4 did ask as to why violent offenders here on Hawaii Island are being released.
"Police, prosecutors- we share with those same concerns with victims of crime when they don't feel safe in their community because an offender is released without some sort of monitoring, whether it be electronic monitoring or at least also having appropriate conditions, drug conditions, mental health conditions. Those are concerns," Waltjen said, "Those are things that we try to advocate for in our individual cases. We ask for input from the victims."
Waltjen says the lack of housing at the island's correctional facilities is another factor he believes affecting the situation.
"Hawaii Island needs to be prioritized. We need to get funding here for our correctional facilities to ensure that the appropriate accommodations are available here to house dangerous individuals-- but also provide an opportunity and a venue to provide treatment services in-house."
Suspect Derick Camacho was not issued any treatment conditions by the judge as part of his release without bail- in the violent robbery which took place just 1 week ago.
KITV4 reached out to the suspect for comment but did not receive a response.