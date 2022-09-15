Big Island residents fear rise in crime after reports of homicide in Puna neighborhood

It was a gruesome discovery for Puna patrol officers, responding to an active burglary just before 5 a.m. Thursday at a vacant home under renovation in Hawaiian Shores: officers found the body of a woman in the backyard with multiple blunt-force injuries to her head and body.
Police also discovered a man in his mid-30s hiding behind a wall bordering the property. He was arrested for trespassing.
Officers are still investigating his involvement in the woman's death, which is classified as a second-degree murder. Her identity hasn't yet been released.
This latest homicide is causing fear among many residents in the rural community.
"It's become very unsafe. I don't feel comfortable walking," said Eileen O'Hara, president of the Hawaiian Shores Community Association. "I will not walk down there by myself anymore."
The Hawaii Police Department confirms its seen a big spike in calls and is more than 50 officers short on the Big Island. The problem is not being able to recruit new officers to fill vacant positions -- with only eight officers on duty at any given time patrolling the entire Puna district.
"People need to feel -- they deserve to feel -- safe in their homes and in their own communities," said Ashley Kierkiewicz, a member of the Hawaii County Council.
The Police Department says the number of applicants has dropped way down since before the pandemic despite increasing recruitment efforts. And those who do apply, aren't able to keep up with the demands of the job.
That's why the community is stepping up.
O'Hara of the Hawaiian Shores Community Association says the huge uptick in crime is fueled by drugs. The group started a new neighborhood watch in November and is meeting tonight about the problems plaguing Puna.
Members are also lobbying Hawaii county Mayor Mitch Roth to bring back the Weed-and-Seed program -- to help root out criminal activity.
"We have to get to the root -- the root causes of the crime and that is addressing poverty, making sure that there are resources to support mental health issues, substance abuse, because at the end of the day, we have a safe, healthy community when people are thriving," Kierkiewicz added.
The Big Island has seen a total of six murders so far this year -- four in Puna alone and two in Kona.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.