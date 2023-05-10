 Skip to main content
Big Island Police Welcome Public to 'Coffee with a Cop' & Other Events

  • Updated
  • 0
Coffee with a Cop welcomes public to talk story with police

Police officers had a chance to mingle with the public Wednesdays. Additional 'Coffee with a Cop' events will be held in Waikoloa and Hilo this month.

Big island police are kicking off a series of Coffee with a Cop events, where residents will be able to talk story with them.

KAILUA KONA-- As National Police Week approaches, Big Island police are inviting the public to a series of events.

In Kona, the Coffee with the Cop program welcomed the public to talk story with Hawaii Island police officers on Wednesday. Additional events will be held in Kona allowing the public to engage with police for two hours in the morning at participating coffee venues.

An error occurred