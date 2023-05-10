Big Island Police Welcome Public to 'Coffee with a Cop' & Other Events

KAILUA KONA-- As National Police Week approaches, Big Island police are inviting the public to a series of events.
In Kona, the Coffee with the Cop program welcomed the public to talk story with Hawaii Island police officers on Wednesday. Additional events will be held in Kona allowing the public to engage with police for two hours in the morning at participating coffee venues.
The Wednesday session was one of several scheduled in West Hawaii for May.
Holualoa Cafe will host 'Coffee with a Cop', on next Wednesday May 17th- and then on Friday May 19th, Kona Mountain Coffee Company will host the meet and greet.
Next week's events will take place during National Police Week.
The week kicks off with a ceremony Monday 10 a.m. at the Hilo Police Station and then one Tuesday 10 a.m. at Kona Police Station.
This year a new name in Hilo will be added to the memorial wall, a police captain who died in the line of duty in an incident which dates back to a shootout in 1890 that occurred in historic Kohala.
6 other officers have lost their lives in the line of duty in the hundred years between 1918 and 2018 on Hawaii Island.
In addition to National Police Week, Coffee with the Cop events will also extend to Waimea, with an event scheduled May 19th from 7am to 10am at Mauna Lani Coffee Company.
In Hilo, on Tuesday May 16th, 'Coffee with a Cop' will be held at Hilo Safeway Starbucks from 9 to 10am.
The Starbucks next to Prince Kuhio Plaza will host the talk-story sessions on Friday May 26th from 9 to 10am.
What are people talking about here at Coffee with a Cop in Kona?
"The primary topic of conversation, the most phone calls that I receive are about the houseless issue," Brandon Mansur told KITV4, "We can partner with other agencies and try to provide resources. We provide outreach to the house's population and enforce laws when applicable."
Another big issue has been illicit drugs. Hawaii Police released fentanyl numbers which show six arrests in East Hawaii to date this year, but 16 arrests in West Hawaii.
The number of confiscated pills is also in excess tenfold on the Kona side:
Over 546 confiscated pills have been confiscated this year in West Hawaii to just over 50 pills in East Hawaii.
One more advisory; Members of the public are welcome to schedule station tours with Hawaii police for Friday, May 19th.