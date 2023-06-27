Big Island Law Enforcement on Offense Against Fentanyl

HILO-- On the Big Island, typically month to month, there are more fentanyl-related arrests on the Kailua-Kona side than on the Hilo side. However, according to Hawaii County Police, those numbers flipped last month.
In May, there were only 3 fentanyl-related arrests on the Kailua-Kona side, while there were 10 arrests on the Hilo side.
The recent arrest of Guy Harper in Puna illustrates what the Hawaii Police Department has seen as an all too common occurrence: U.S. mail utilized for the alleged distribution of designer drugs.
Hawaii Police said of the most recent arrest in East Hawaii:
"Specifically, Puna, was a multi-agency effort. You had the postal inspectors involved, homeland security involved," Lt. Edwin Buyten told KITV4, "We're an island- so everything comes through a port by a boat or ship or airplane. It's not uncommon to recover fentanyl or other drugs through a parcel service."
Hawaii police are keeping tabs for the public with statistics readily available online. The agency's message to the public?
"Don't do it- If you use it, it could kill you. We're on the offense and we will catch up with you, either the Hawaii Police Department- or our partners, in a collaborative way," Buyten warned.
The Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney told KITV4 that per state law, there's a higher threshold for possession of fentanyl to meet a Class A felony. Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen hopes that can change.
"Oftentimes there's federal prosecution. These types of offenders would be subject to more serious and more appropriate penalties under the federal jurisdiction as compared to our state laws here in Hawaii," Waltjen said.
Waltjen says the threshold for possession is higher for Fentanyl by state law, even though it is more deadly. He would like to see that updated.
"I'd love to see the Hawaii state legislature take a look at our current laws here regarding serious narcotics, especially our distribution level cases for drug dealers. Looking at the threshold amounts, take these matters as serious as they are- and hold these people accountable," he said.
Though there were more fentanyl related arrests on the Hilo side in May, more fentanyl was recovered on the Kailua-Kona side. In fact, Hawaii Police says that Kailua-Kona's district last year accounted for 60 percent of the fentanyl recovered in the entire state.