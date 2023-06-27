 Skip to main content
Big Island Law Enforcement on Offense Against Fentanyl

Hawaii Island Law Enforcement Battles Fentanyl Distribution

Multiple agency partners are coordinating on the Big Island to stop the distribution of fentanyl.

HILO-- On the Big Island, typically month to month, there are more fentanyl-related arrests on the Kailua-Kona side than on the Hilo side. However, according to Hawaii County Police, those numbers flipped last month.

In May, there were only 3 fentanyl-related arrests on the Kailua-Kona side, while there were 10 arrests on the Hilo side.

