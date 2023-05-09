Big Island Hospitals Boosted by Funding

HILO-- Legislators for the Big Island have secured big money by way of capital funds for the island's two primary hospitals.
Kona Community Hospital will received 18 million dollars in funding and Hilo Medical Center has been slated with 50 million dollars in funding for its expansion project, which will reimagine its Intensive Care Unit per the legislative budget.
At the height of the Delta variant, 11 ICU beds were occupied at Hilo Medical Center. 11 more patients were held in another auxiliary unit, with 14 held also held in the emergency room. Resources and accommodations were stretched thin.
The ICU unit, however, has been equipped with 22 ventilators.
With a new Hilo Medical Center expansion project, 19 new ICU beds will be housed in a brand new facility.
A bridge will connect to the expansion facility from the main building, KITV4 was told by Kris Wilson of Hilo Medical Center. And the parking lot area in front will be replaced by a three-story facility with parking on the ground floor, and an ICU on the second floor.
The project breaks ground in 2024.
The new 19-bed facility will be an upgrade from current rooms at Hilo Medical Center, as bathrooms will be added to more spacious accommodations.
"Our community has been waiting for years to get this expansion," Kris Wilson of Hilo Medical Center told KITV4, "And it's kind of cliche to say it means everything to us- but it really did. We were down to trying to fit patients into areas."
"It really gives a sense of hope that there will be enough beds when we need them in the future," Wilson added.
The $50 million in capital funding for the project, approved by the legislature, has been a long time coming. Along with other improvements, a new lobby opened last November, and a new pharmacy soon after.
Hilo Medical Center is inviting the community next week to recognize the pharmacy's grand opening.