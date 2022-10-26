Big Island ex-cop serving time for brutally murdering his wife could be set free early

Au told KITV4, she's devastated that her mother's killer could soon be a free man.
"We are completely traumatized. We are so scared. You know, my mom lost her life," she said. "We're just going about our life thinking that he's going to be in jail for the rest of our life. You know, like, we're not going to see him in our lifetime. And then to hear about it, we just went into panic mode."
Au says she and her mother endured years of abuse at the hands of Pacheco.
"This was truly a horrific murder. It's a situation where a husband who was a police detective at the time, hunted down his wife, ran her off the road before shooting her 14 times," said Hawaii County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. "Any further reduction of his minimum term at this time would be a miscarriage of justice."
A judge earlier this year vacated Pacheco's consecutive sentencing for murder and firearm offenses and instead made the sentencing concurrent.
"Has he been in jail all these years? Yes. Has he paid his price? Yes," said Pacheco's attorney Myles Breiner. "All this has done is it's giving him some hope, okay. It's hope and that's what you live for. If you're in prison you hope at some point you'll see daylight."
The parole board will determine a new minimum term on Nov. 16.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.