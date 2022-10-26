 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Big Island ex-cop serving time for brutally murdering his wife could be set free early

  • Updated
  • 0
Big Island murder

Tonight we hear from the daughter of the woman who was murdered by her police detective husband twenty years ago.

Shannon Au recalls the haunting memory at just five years old of her mother's killer -- her stepfather -- pointedly asking her "to ask my mom if she wanted to die young."

Albert Pacheco -- an 11-year veteran with the Hawaii County Police Department -- has been serving time in prison for shooting his wife to death in 2002 near their Waikoloa home.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred