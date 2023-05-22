Big Island Coffee Farmers Fight for Crops

KAILUA KONA-- Big Island Coffee farmers, across the year 2022, experienced their worst yield in decades, primarily due to two factors.
One factor, farmers say, has been a beetle (or borer) that burrows its way into the coffee bean cherry rendering it useless. How common is that borer?
"For the past few years we've been able to control it to under 10% on most farms but this past year that number popped up to about 20%," Suzanne Shriner of the Kona Coffee Farmers Association told KITV4, showing a borer which had burrowed its way into a coffee bean cherry, "You can see she's very small. She does a lot of damage for a little beetle."
Shriner then showed KITV4 a tree, depleted of most its yield, "There's only four or five green beans on this tree. That's because it was so stressed by coffee leaf rust last year, it's not able to put out a good yield."
The second factor is a recently introduced "leaf rust" fungus that has done even more damage.
"The leaf, it eventually turns to black spots, and the leaf will drop off and die entirely," Shriner explained, "Coffee leaf rust is the most damaging fungus found in the coffee world. It's responsible for about 50% of the crop loss in Kona and has devastated our farming over the last year."
Farmers are looking for solutions, as they also seek to bolster the quality of Kona Coffee labeled blends.
The Kona Coffee Farmers Association and others have been in a long battle pushing for legislation that would prevent coffee distributors from getting by, with the practice of labeling blends "Kona" that contain only 10% Hawaiian coffee.
"We really need to have a 50% blend rule. It protects growers to make sure that if it says Kona on the bag, the majority of coffee in there is from Kona, or Maui, or Kauai," Shriner maintains, "With a Kona blend, if you have a 10% Kona and a 90% foreign-grown beans, those 90% foreign-grown beans don't have to meet the same quality standards."
What remedies for farmers could lie in the future to prevent another 2022?
The University of Hawaii has been researching deploying a wasp to mitigate the beetle population. There are also possible legislative efforts that could spell relief for farmers.
"There's a coffee leaf rust and coffee berry borer subsidy, which just passed out of the legislature. Over the long term, it is more chemicals to spray," Shriner said, "A lot of the growers are not happy about that. So one of the other options, which we're also not happy about, is replanting trees that are resistant to coffee leaf rust. And that's still quite a few years out."
In the meantime, Shriner advocates for consumers buying local and going direct to a coffee farm here on island if possible.