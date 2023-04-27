Big Island advocates provide resources to crime survivors

HILO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- For the 42nd year, this week has been dedicated to survivors of crime and victim's rights. The Hawaii County Prosecutor's Office wrapped its final event for the week Thursday, striving to connect survivors with resources.
The theme of National Crime Victim's Rights Week in 2023 was "Survivors Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change." On the Big Island, the prosecutor's office held a forum on Thursday in Hilo.
A similar event was held Monday in Kona.
"With people who are a victim of crime, they're discouraged or they're afraid of coming forward- and we need people to understand that law enforcement and there's community service providers here, we support them," Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen told KITV4.
"We have displays at 12 libraries locally on Big Island as well as at UH Hilo. They are providing resources for survivors," Amanda Alvarado said. Alvarado coordinates the office's restorative justice program.
Sex Abuse Treatment Center of Hawaii also maintains a 24-hour hotline via SATCHawaii.com and can be reached at 808-524-7273.
YWCA offers a sexual assault crisis hotline available 24-7 for support. As well as a chat line and online text line and can be reached at 808-935-0677.
"And then here at the prosecutor's office we have the victim assistance unit. Just a phone call away and we have plenty of people here who are trained on the resources, different pathways to navigate these resources," Alvarado continued, explaining that a victim of property crime would also find resources, depending on the offense.
"You do not have to be alone and looking for all of this. We have folks that know exactly the type of resource that you might need," Alvarado said.
The clothesline project has been on display, a series of t-shirts designed by survivors. The project also serves to connect victims of crime with available resources and community support.
Peace gardens in Kona and Hilo welcomed survivors and advocates to paint rocks in tribute to those who have survived criminal violence.