Bicycle tours on Maui could face a roadblock in operations as lawmakers consider tighter rules

Maui lawmakers may pump the breaks on certain upcountry bicycle tours, as they mull over a measure for stricter regulations on the industry.
The controversial proposal would limit the number of riders on tours and restrict the hours convoys can ride to between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. so cyclists would not interfere with heavy morning traffic. The bill would also ban excursions from certain areas upcountry.
Nearly two dozen testifiers argued for or against the measure in front of the Maui County Council Government Relations, Ethics, and Transparency Committee on Tuesday.
Many of those who offered testimony were tour operators themselves who defended their industry, claiming merchants in the upcountry area rely on them for bringing in additional customers and business.
Others said they ride by the rules, but speeding cars and trucks often endanger their guests.
"Impatient drivers will attempt to pass at a moment's notice," Ron Daniel of Bike Maui said. "This type of behavior creates reckless driving and road rage type incidents."
Some of the tours along the windy, two-lane Haleakala Highway from the mountain's summit include a company cyclist leading the flock and an escort vehicle behind them notifying the group to move over if it is holding up traffic.
Others, however, are self-guided -- meaning a fleet of cyclists without any company personnel, which the proposal aims to halt.
"Without that portion (self-guided tours), we would no doubt have to downsize our company and jobs will be lost," Bike Maui's Lewis Upfold added.
"There are other companies out there that are 100% self-guided tours and that restriction alone would end their business."
Longtime upcountry resident Jack Patnode, who supports the measure, said "if you are trailing behind them (self-guided tours), they have no idea you are there and occupy the full width of the lane, making it extremely difficult to pass."
Proponents of the bill were not only frustrated over the traffic delays, but claimed some riders are too rowdy.
"Riding in the middle of the road, weaving in and out of on purpose and sometimes they're going fast. It's terrifying," Kula resident Laurie Barker-Perez recalled of her encounters with bike tours.
Councilmembers deferred decision making on the measure and will take it up again next month.