Battle over aquarium fishing continues at Kaneohe bay

Kumu Kawaikapuokalani Hewett says his ancestors have always considered Kaneohe Bay sacred -- carefully taking care of our natural resources.
And now the Native Hawaiian practitioner said the bay continues to be threatened by commercial activity, including aquarium fishers just waiting for the opportunity to swoop in.
"People from all over this world are waiting to come in here to get fish," he said.
A bill that would've ban commercial aquarium fishing in Kaneohe Bay may have died, but Native Hawaiian advocates say the fight has just begun.
"As long as we still here -- the descendants of this land -- we're gonna fight," Hewett said.
Year after year lawmakers mull over a permanent ban on aquarium fishing -- which can be big money.
"For a yellow tang it's between $300 and $500 for one," he said. "Now keep multiplying that and you'll see how much money these people can make. But these people never take care of all of this -- our kupuna did."
And Kaneohe Bay is especially vulnerable.
"There were guys going to catch aquarium fish pretty much daily out here in the bay," said commercial fisherman Cedric Bertelmann, a member of the Kaneohe Bay Regional Council. "Basically you can catch aquarium fish 365 days out of the year in the bay. It's like taking candy from a baby."
Aquarium collecting is not allowed here unless you go through an environmental review and get permits from the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
But without a permanent ban, Native Hawaiian advocates fear the floodgates will be open.
"They'll be back and doing their daily routine again, catching their fish -- all the babies," Bertelmann said.
"So it's frightening to see what the future's going be like," Hewett added.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.