Baldwin High School will allow lei-giving on graduation day May 11, 2022 May 11, 2022 Updated 26 min ago (MAUI) KITV4 -- Baldwin High School on Maui will allow lei-giving for graduation after the ceremony, in a designated area outside of the school's stadium.The school's principal laid out the guidelines in a new letter to parents.This comes after the school's ban on graduation lei-giving in April, which sparked backlash from some in the community. All guests at the commencement ceremony on May 20, must also be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test result within 48-hours.