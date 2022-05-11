 Skip to main content
Baldwin High School will allow lei-giving on graduation day

(MAUI) KITV4 -- Baldwin High School on Maui will allow lei-giving for graduation after the ceremony, in a designated area outside of the school's stadium.

The school's principal laid out the guidelines in a new letter to parents.

This comes after the school's ban on graduation lei-giving in April, which sparked backlash from some in the community. 

All guests at the commencement ceremony on May 20, must also be vaccinated against COVID-19 or show proof of a negative test result within 48-hours.  

