 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Back-to-school: public school keiki head back to the classroom

  • 0

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022-23 school year is officially underway. And for the first time since 2019, indoor mask wearing is optional.

"In looking at how we were to decide on lifting that mask mandate definitely was an important and collaborative one. It was one to be sure, we can start to move back to that new normal," explained Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Multimedia Journalist

Erin found her passion in journalism from a young age, watching her dad on the news. He taught her the importance of meeting, learning, and sharing people's stories.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK