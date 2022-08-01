Back-to-school: public school keiki head back to the classroom

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The 2022-23 school year is officially underway. And for the first time since 2019, indoor mask wearing is optional.
"In looking at how we were to decide on lifting that mask mandate definitely was an important and collaborative one. It was one to be sure, we can start to move back to that new normal," explained Hawaii Department of Education Superintendent Keith Hayashi.
Of course the key phrase being "New Normal". While same as ever a new year brings new classes, and new opportunities, it also brings new challenges, one that the leaders in our state's education system have taken head on.
"Some of our focus will be on social-emotional wellbeing of our students mental health," began complex area superintendent, Linell Dilwith.
"Learning loss is something we have been talking about since the pandemic," added Ke'elikolani Middle School teacher, Brandon Galarita. "It's certainly something that we've seen, we've been facing, and will be facing for quite sometime because you can't just catch up over the course of one year, when you've lost so much."
Bolstering mental health resources for students throughout the state- and providing additional teacher training to identify student academic needs early the Hawaii DOE says it's ready and able to tackle the year ahead.
"Teachers are super excited for today," gushed Ke'elikolani principal, Joseph Passantino. "They're stoked for kids to come back. It's going to be game changing, now, we get to see kids faces."
"Now students can get back to regular concerts, games, having things in person, band teacher, Jeff Oshiro, continued.
As for the work behind the scenes, Superintendent Keith Hayashi says it's business as usual, making sure student health and safety is the number one priority.
"We definitely want to reassure our parents that our schools are safe. All of our schools have safety plans that were designed collaboratively with their school principals and their staff, through their safety committees at each of their respective schools."