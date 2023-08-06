Back-to-school for kids also means higher risk of head lice.

...RED FLAG WARNING FOR LEEWARD AREAS DUE TO STRONG WINDS AND LOW
HUMIDITY...
.Very dry fuels combined with strong and gusty easterly winds and
low humidities below 45 percent will produce critical fire
weather conditions through Tuesday night.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST WEDNESDAY
FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Leeward portions of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WIND...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 60 mph expected.
* HUMIDITY...35 to 45 percent during afternoons and evenings.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now or will shortly. A combination of strong
winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Red Flag Warning does not
predict new fire starts.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and seas
8 to 13 feet expected.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maui County Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Weather Alert
...STRONG AND GUSTY WINDS THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 30 to 45 mph with gusts over 65 mph expected.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe,
Maui, and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines and
damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.
Back-to-school for kids also means higher risk of head lice.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Going back-to-school can put younger students a little more at risk for getting head lice. The National Association of School Nurses estimates six to 12 million young children in the US get head lice each year.
It costs about $500 million dollars per year to get rid of them. A Honolulu doctor has advice on how to do that.
"Head lice. The ukus everybody's afraid of!" exclaims CVS/Long's MinuteClinic's Dr. Ivrys Dukes, who clarifies that head lice can be a nuisance but have not been shown to spread disease.
"I do want to clear up the misconception that head lice happens because the person who has it or the person receiving it has really bad hygiene. That's really not true," she emphasizes.
Head lice are a common problem, especially among elementary school-aged children and their families. The lice can attach to the hair of anyone's head. "Head lice is transmitted when you're in close contact with each other and simply by the shed of hair that happens. The little eggs go from one person to the other," she explains.
Here's how to spot a case of ukus. "If you see they're doing a lot of this or that," she says while demonstrating someone scratching their head, "you do want to check them for lice and for eggs, called nits. You can find them on the hair strands, but mostly on the edge of the scalp and the back of the nape of the neck."
Your doctor's office or even the medical staff at MinuteClinic can look at your child. "You can bring them in and we can see them, or get a lice killer shampoo kit. There's a comb in here for you to go through your kid's hair and pull out the eggs and use the shampoo," she says, holding up a CVS brand kit.
You don't need to disinfect your house because head lice usually don't go on inanimate objects - but you do need to do a lot of laundry. "Take all their bed sheets, pillows, towels, everything they used and wash it in very hot water. Dry it in very hot temperatures," she directs.
Unfortunately, there is no guarantee you child won't get head lice again. You'll just have to stay alert for suspicious head scratching.