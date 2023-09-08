B.J. Penn weighs in after being blamed for resignation of chief housing officer Nani Medeiros

As Hawaii's housing crisis worsens in the wake of the Maui wildfires, another huge setback to the governor's ambitious plan to build more affordable homes -- the abrupt resignation of chief housing officer Nani Medeiros amid threats and bullying.
"I was surprised that she resigned actually. That was the last thing that I would have ever expected," said B.J. Penn, a critic of the government, who Gov. Josh Green blamed for driving Medeiros out of the job.
A day after the state's housing officer resigned, Penn said he doesn't condone bullying and is all about aloha.
"That's terrible to hear anything that she got threatened and I want anybody out there to know, if anybody was involved doing that, I'm 100% against that," Penn said.
Medeiros is part of the Build Beyond Barriers group created to fast-track affordable housing projects under a state emergency proclamation.
"I am sad that Nani has given me her letter or resignation," Green said at a press conference. "I'm sad about the circumstances she left cause this is a very good person."
Medeiros said she was forced to quit after receiving threats against her and her family, after a recent meeting when Penn came after her boss.
"Look at Josh Green -- how weak. Weak man," he said.
But as for Nani, Penn said he never meant any harm.
"Me and Nani we don't know each other personally, but I hear from everybody that she's just such a nice person and good person and she kind of just got pushed in that position," he said.
The governor personally blasted Penn for "bullying tactics" in the wake of the resignation.
But Penn said he's being falsely accused.
"That's really wrong to say that and to point at me and to say that he's not going to tolerate that," he said. "It almost kind of feels like some kind of Donald Trump-type of thing where they go after somebody."
And he wants to make amends with Medeiros.
"Hey Nani, you know when I get to see you again, I would love to just apologize if anyone did come up to you and do anything like that or did anything to your child or husband or any of that stuff," Penn said. "So I just want to make everything good right now. So you know, right on Nani."