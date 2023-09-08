 Skip to main content
B.J. Penn weighs in after being blamed for resignation of chief housing officer Nani Medeiros

  • Updated
  • 0
BJ Penn

KITV-4's Kristen Consillio caught up with one of Medeiros's critics -- former MMA fighter B.J. Penn -- a day after the governor blamed Penn for driving Medeiros to quit.

As Hawaii's housing crisis worsens in the wake of the Maui wildfires, another huge setback to the governor's ambitious plan to build more affordable homes -- the abrupt resignation of chief housing officer Nani Medeiros amid threats and bullying.

"I was surprised that she resigned actually. That was the last thing that I would have ever expected," said B.J. Penn, a critic of the government, who Gov. Josh Green blamed for driving Medeiros out of the job.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

