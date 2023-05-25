Attempted murder trial of Michael Hirokawa goes to jury

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Jurors once again heard the graphic details of the violent rape and beating of a woman who was working as a hostess at Club New Business when she met Michael Hirokawa.
It's now up to a jury to decide whether or not the crimes by Hirokawa were committed intentionally.
The incident happened in November 2020 when Hirokawa invited the woman to his home at Capitol Place.
That's where he claims the woman drugged him to steal his money.
But what police found was a woman left badly beaten almost to death.
"Now there's no disputing she sustained life threatening injuries," said Hirokawa's defense attorney Alen Kaneshiro. "We're not contesting Mr. Hirokawa committed these acts. There's only two people in unit 2701. The question is, 'Was it intentionally done?'"
Hirokawa testified Wednesday in his own defense, claiming he doesn't remember anything after drinking wine with the woman -- only flashes of feeling trapped and afraid and fighting for his life.
"What do you do when you're caught red handed in the crime scene? Spin as best as you can," said deputy attorney general Michelle Puu.
The victim claims she was violently raped, choked and stomped on before escaping from Hirokawa's condo.
"It's the repeated beating that makes it something more, it's the repeated beating that makes it worse than mere sex assault," Puu said. "He brutalized her and he almost killed her."
