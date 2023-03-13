 Skip to main content
At the capitol, safety advocates push for safer roads after tragic hit-and-run

Safe streets gathering

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Roadway safety advocates met at the Hawaii capitol today to discuss upcoming efforts for safer streets throughout Hawaii --among them was the mom of hit-and-run victim Sara Yara.

Senator Chris Lee said that 2022 saw more than one hundred traffic-related fatalities in the state – and 2023 is on track to be even worse if things don’t change. Speakers took time to honor those who have died from traffic violence and to bring attention to what needs to be done so that these incidents don’t continue to happen.

