As the coronavirus surges, health officials urge residents to seek out COVID-19 treatments

Sixty-six-year-old Brian Ingalls is battling his 10th day with COVID-19.
But the Big Island retiree -- who has heart issues and severe asthma -- was waiting for this day.
"I had been getting prepared from the beginning as to what I needed to do to keep from dying from this because it kills people," he said.
He's a retired nurse and statistician who's kept a careful watch on the virus throughout the pandemic.
And as soon as he tested positive, he found out what medicines would work best.
His doctor prescribed Paxlovid -- the same treatment President Biden is currently using.
But Ingalls opted to go to the emergency room for monoclonal antibody therapy, which helps block the virus from entering cells.
"Within 12 hours, I felt fine."
With infections surging across the country, the federal government's providing COVID-19 treatments for free to those at high risk of severe disease.
And many in Hawaii fit that category. Patients 65 and older and those with heart, lung, liver or kidney disease all qualify. As do people with diabetes, cancer, asthma and obesity.
"A whole list of very common conditions will qualify you for these COVID-19 therapeutics," said Brooks Baehr, a spokesman for the state Department of Health. "So please don't assume that you don't qualify. Don't assume that they won't be a benefit to you."
But time is of the essence.
COVID-19 medications require prescriptions and must be used within five days of testing positive or getting sick.
"If they're right for you, you want to start using them right away because they can really be lifesavers," Baehr said.
The Department of Health says the state has an ample supply of medicines here in the islands and though they can save lives, people should not rely on them as a substitute for vaccines.
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
