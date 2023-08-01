As new school year begins, Hawaii Kai residents address driving safety concerns to protect keiki

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE EACH AFTERNOON
THROUGH THURSDAY...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through Thursday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watchout for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- This month is pedestrian safety month in Hawaii and it serves as a reminder to stop for people crossing the road, especially with kids going back to school.
Tuesday marked the first day many teachers returned to the classroom in the Hawaii public school system.
The commute for kids back and forth to school a top concern at a meeting this week in Hawaii Kai. Concerns being raised include lack of crosswalks, and slowing down cars throughout various neighborhoods.
Accidents and fatalities have occurred far too often in recent years and local authorities want to raise awareness and reverse the trend. Additionally many areas are lacking safe options just to cross the street.
Maj. Brian Lynch with HPD said, "As a community if we get together and work together we can make changes."
Rep. Gene Ward (R) Hawaii House of Representatives said, "We don't want to have what we had happen again with McKinley High School, kid going to school, gets in the crosswalk, and gets slaughtered that's unacceptable, we want to be proactive and precautionary."
Kids return to the classroom, over the next several days - in the public schools system
One of the primary goals is adding more speed bumps as soon as possible.