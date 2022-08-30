As more people travel again, TSA reports precheck enrollment is soaring By 'A'ali'i Dukelow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Aug 30, 2022 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Now that more travelers are taking to the skies as the impacts of the pandemic subside, the Transportation Security Administration reported a surge in enrollment for precheck clearance. The agency has been processing about 10,000 applications per day nationwide, according to TSA spokesperson Lorie Dankers."People are getting back to traveling, I think they made it kind of their New Years resolution, or their mid-year resolution to start traveling again," Dankers said. TSA has been screening about 2 million passengers across the country nearly every day, Dankers added, or about 85 to 90 percent of pre-pandemic counts. State data from the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism showed 919,154 visitors flocked to the islands last month, 92 percent of what Hawai'i saw before COVID. As many have noticed, the influx in travelers has led to busier airports and longer lines at TSA checkpoints. "So, people are taking whatever steps they can to make that process easier for them," Dankers added. The soaring number of precheck applications comes as Maui's inundated Kahului Airport struggles to process the torrent of travelers on the island. "We know that we have had wait times where travelers have gotten frustrated," Dankers admitted, adding the agency has been working on solutions to ease crowding at the airport. According to Dankers, TSA is planning to open a new checkpoint dedicated to just precheck travelers, as well as employ four canine teams to sniff out explosives. "We're hoping that helps ease the crunch," Dankers said. TSA and state transportation officials plan to share more details on the changes coming to Kahului Airport on Thursday. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save 'A'ali'i Dukelow Reporter 'A'ali'i is a reporter with KITV. He was born and raised on the island of Maui and graduated from the University of Southern California with a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Author facebook Author instagram Author twitter Author email Follow 'A'ali'i Dukelow Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Crime & Courts Waianae Father survives shootout with strangers arriving in driveway Updated Mar 18, 2022 Local Kona man, 63, dies from apparent drowning after paddle boarding accident Updated Jul 25, 2022 Local Hawaii football legend Colt Brennan showed signs of CTE disease Updated Feb 25, 2022 Local Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine, meets first lady Updated May 8, 2022 Local Flooding rain continues tonight for O'ahu & Kaua'i Updated Dec 7, 2021 Local Tuesday Weather: Breezy trade winds with morning trade showers, small craft advisory in effect Updated Jun 16, 2022 Recommended for you