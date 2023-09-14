As Maui prepares to welcome back tourists, displaced residents fear they will have nowhere to go

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- As Maui prepares for a full opening on October 8th, many of the displaced residents - currently living in hotels in West Maui - fear that soon they'll have nowhere left to go.
“There’s a very real fear,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui City Councilmember and Chair of the Disaster, Resilience, International Affairs, and Planning Committee. “Every day, people reach out to me 'Oh my contract with Red Cross,' or 'the hotel is ending September 30th or October 15th or October 31st.' I guess people are afraid that hotels will want their rooms back for tourists, and so there won’t be that kind of offering to house them anymore."
It's an issue Governor Josh Green directly addressed in his social media update on Thursday.
“I wanted to express some clarity on what we're really going to do with housing,” said Governor Green on an Instagram video update for Day #37 since the Lahaina fires. “We are moving people into more permanent housing the best that we can and that's going to be longer term rentals. Airbnb's that get converted for six months, and then we hope 18 months of housing. Our commitment is to get people to 18 months of housing, but we're not going to kick people out of hotels. What we're gonna do is we're gonna try to consolidate so that we only use a few hotels so we can get services to people. But if people have to stay in hotels because we don't have enough AirBnBs and other long term rentals, that's what we'll do because we don't want anyone to be without a roof over their head.”
That concern is one of the priorities for the team on Maui from HUD, including Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman.
“We also work closely with the Housing Authority,” Todman told KITV4. “They had several dozen families that were impacted by the disaster. And we're happy that using HUD funds they've been able to rehouse those families.”