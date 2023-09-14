 Skip to main content
As Maui prepares to welcome back tourists, displaced residents fear they will have nowhere to go

  • Updated
  • 0
Gov. Green: "We're not going to kick (displaced Lahaina residents) out of hotels"

Governor Josh Green took time in his daily social media update on Thursday to clarify some of the rumors residents have heard.

HONOLULU (ISLAND NEWS) -- As Maui prepares for a full opening on October 8th, many of the displaced residents - currently living in hotels in West Maui - fear that soon they'll have nowhere left to go.

“There’s a very real fear,” said Tamara Paltin, Maui City Councilmember and Chair of the Disaster, Resilience, International Affairs, and Planning Committee. “Every day, people reach out to me 'Oh my contract with Red Cross,' or 'the hotel is ending September 30th or October 15th or October 31st.' I guess people are afraid that hotels will want their rooms back for tourists, and so there won’t be that kind of offering to house them anymore."

