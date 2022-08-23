As inflation skyrockets, one Hawaii nonprofit is stepping up to ensure access to cultural foods

Kcyleen Walter, a mother of seven, used to go searching for 'ulu -- or breadfruit -- all over the island.
Kcyleen Walter, a mother of seven, used to go searching for 'ulu -- or breadfruit -- all over the island.
Sometimes families would let her pick from their trees, sometimes not.
But the Micronesian staple and other cultural foods are getting harder to access with inflation.
"Now it's hard to find fruit. If you go to the regular store, it's getting so expensive," she said. "Bananas -- my son loves to eat bananas. And sometimes it's hard to get it when you don't have the money for it."
Even as local produce and cultural starches like kalo gets more expensive, the Food Hub is working to help low-income families access healthy foods.
The nonprofit Roots Food Hub -- part of Kokua Kalihi Valley health center -- provides fresh fruits and vegetables, catering to the many Pacific Islanders living in the community.
"Everyone has large families especially within this community so having enough for everybody is a challenge," said Food Hub manager Kaui Tuihalafatai. "Thinking about where people might have come from and different islands where picking fruit from the tree which is something free and now coming here and having to pay for those things."
"We're able to get them the foods they feel comfortable with that make them feel healthy that remind them of their grandparents," said Kaiulani Odom, Roots project director.
The projects aims to help native peoples with higher rates of chronic illnesses -- stay healthy.
"Especially to have the food you know the regular vitamins that we usually eat, to get healthy to prevent us from getting the sickness like diabetics ... cancer," Walter said.
The organization is looking to purchase a mobile market truck to take fresh produce into the neighborhood to provide even greater access as people struggle to put food on the table.
"We're hoping to serve the broader community," Odom said. "There's a housing project, there's WIC eligible clients, just people that need to get the produce but aren't able to make it here."
Even as farmers raise their prices, the nonprofit aims to keep its mark-ups as low as possible, offering food stamp recipients double the value they pay.
"Food security has been an issue. It is an issue," Odom said. "The cost may go up, but we are trying our best to make sure that every week there's kalo, there's uala, there's cassava -- all of the foods our community enjoys."
Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.
