As Hawaii Gas strike continues, Big Island businesses without gas forced to shut down

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The small family-run Manago Hotel on the Big Island only has a little bit of gas left to run the business.
So operators had to make the tough decision to temporarily close its popular restaurant.
"To make sure we had enough gas to keep the hot water going for current hotel guests," said Jaren Niimi, who helps run the business.
It's a problem hotel operators didn't see coming after unionized workers at Hawaii Gas went on strike a week ago.
"It's an uphill battle and it just seems like it never ends," he said. "It's a lot of money. Thursday is our busiest day of the week. It's a trickle down effect that hurts us in a lot of ways."
Denny's in Kailua-Kona has been closed for several days now after running out of gas, taking an estimated $60,000 hit from lost sales.
"I have no customers, I have no sales," said Ali Sahito, operator of Denny's in Kailua-Kona. "God knows how long, we have no clue."
And Sahito has no idea when the business that supports his family and 30 other workers will be up and running.
"My wife works here. I work here and then a daughter who's 12 years old she comes from time to time just like tp help us out," he said. "But we are just sitting back and just counting the days."
He said he wasn't given any notice -- and hasn't gotten any help -- from Hawaii Gas.
"They have a no contingency plan," Sahito said. "They have no clue what the next step is."
In a statement, the gas company said it is "working closely with individual businesses on a case by case basis to find immediate solutions."
"It's not just going to hurt only Denny's, it's going to hurt the produce guys who deliver produce to me for $3,000 to $4,000 a week. It's going to hurt the grocery," he added. "That is literally hurt the business, hurt the economy."
The gas company said it's scheduled to be back in negotiations with the union on Friday.
And for businesses and residents in the rural town who rely on gas to survive, that can't come soon enough.
"We have employees that when they go home everything that they live off of is by gas their water heater their dryers, their stove, because it's a lot more country here," Niimi said. "There's people that they just said they got to take a cold shower."
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.
