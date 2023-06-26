As family waits years for building permit, planning department reminds applicants to follow rules

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS...
.Reinforcing long-period south-southeast swell (170 degrees) will
peak tonight before slowly dropping below advisory levels late
Tuesday.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 8 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all islands.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents
will make swimming dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don't
go out.
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 kt with higher gusts.
* WHERE...Oahu Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel and Maui County
Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU (KITV-4) -- O'ahu resident Olga Bublik said she and her family have been waiting three years for a building permit to complete construction on their Kailua home. Frustrated by the wait, Bublik has been going to the Department of Planning and Permitting (DPP) in person to seek answers.
"It's the worst feeling, it's terrible," Bublik complained.
Ranging in age from two to nine, the children played outside of the DPP building Monday as they waited with their mother.
"We moved to Hawai'i three years ago because three of my kids have a blood disorder. We came here for healing and I feel like we're kind of suffering," Bublik added.
The wait for the permit has been especially frustrating for the Bublik family because all seven of them have been cramped in a small rental in the meantime.
"What we thought was going to be four months is already 16 months of us living there," Bublik said.
However, DPP responded to Bublik's claims with the following:
The Department of Planning and Permitting has met with and communicated with the applicant on several occasions.
In April 2022, while the applicant’s building permit application for additions/alterations to the existing dwelling was being processed, the applicant illegally demolished the structure without a permit, and therefore received a notice of violation (NOV). At that time, the application was deemed null and void because it was no longer an addition/alteration to an existing structure as the structure had been demolished.
Beginning in May 2022, the DPP received numerous complaints that construction on a new dwelling was being done without the required permits. In June 2022, the DPP issued an additional NOV and stop-work-order for the construction without a permit. Follow-up inspections revealed that work was continuing and that the stop-work-order was ignored. The DPP issued a notice of order and began assessing civil fines ($200 initial, $200 daily; later increased to $500 a day).
In June 2022, the DPP received a building permit application for a new dwelling unit. In March, 2023, we finally received an application for a demolition permit to correct the illegal demolition. Both are under review. Until the permit applications are approved, the notices of violation and notices of order remain open and pending.
“The DPP does not condone illegal construction due to health and safety concerns. This all could have been avoided if the applicant had followed the law and applied for permits prior to demolition and construction," DPP Director Dawn Takeuchi Apuna said.