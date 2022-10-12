"As accessible as ordering a pizza." | Fentanyl deaths rapidly rising in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii freshman Cal Epstein was just 18-years-old when he died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 -- a devastating loss to his close-knit family still struggling to cope with the reality of what's become a public health crisis throughout the nation.
Just days after returning home to Oregon on winter break, his family says Epstein fell victim to fentanyl after buying what he thought was an oxycodone pill.
"And Cal, he never stood a chance," said his father Jon Epstein. "Nothing is more heartbreaking than losing a child."
Just one pill can kill. The number of fentanyl deaths in Hawaii is the highest its been since the state began collecting data on fentanyl overdoses in the islands.
"Kids are dying -- sometimes on the first time reaching for a pill," said Epstein's mother Jennifer. "The danger is much higher than ever before. There's no longer a dark alley where you go to get drugs. The drugs are accessible through your phone and as fast as you can order a pizza."
In the last week alone, the synthetic opioid that's up to 100 times stronger than morphine, has killed two young adults on Oahu.
"People are dying here in Hawaii," said Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area. "Unfortunately, my greatest fear is manifesting as we speak."
So far this year, the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center has distributed more than 11,000 doses of naloxone, a drug used to reverse opioid overdoses. That's more than double the amount given out in 2021.
Fentanyl deaths in Hawaii jumped from 10 in 2017 to to 48 in 2021 -- an increase of 380%.
And public health workers fear the worst is yet to come.
"Unfortunately, this might be the most hardest-hit year yet," said Heather Lusk, executive director of the Hawaii Health & Harm Reduction Center. "It's heartbreaking seeing something that we knew was coming and that we thought we prepared for ... especially hearing about children and parents losing their children and people losing their loved ones."
