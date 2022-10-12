 Skip to main content
"As accessible as ordering a pizza." | Fentanyl deaths rapidly rising in Hawaii

  • Updated
  • 0
Fentanyl

A rapid increase in fentanyl overdoses is taking the lives of more Hawaii residents. KITV4 explains how the abuse of opioids has become a public health emergency here in the islands.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- University of Hawaii freshman Cal Epstein was just 18-years-old when he died from fentanyl poisoning in 2020 -- a devastating loss to his close-knit family still struggling to cope with the reality of what's become a public health crisis throughout the nation.

Just days after returning home to Oregon on winter break, his family says Epstein fell victim to fentanyl after buying what he thought was an oxycodone pill.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

