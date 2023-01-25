 Skip to main content
Army Secretary in Hawaii as Military Leases Under Scrutiny

  • Updated
  • 0

The military has a huge presence here in Hawaii, with nearly 100-thousand soldiers, civilians and family members stationed on Oahu and the Big Island. This week, the U-S Secretary of the Army flew here to meet with officials.
Military leases under scrutiny in Hawaii

Oahu Water Protectors attend the military town hall on Schofield Barracks.

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS-- Secretary of the Army, Christine Wormouth, told a town hall she wasn't impressed with military housing at Schofield barracks.

"You all have had power outages. There's no doubt that the underground water system here is aging considerably. There's no doubt that the electric grid has issues out here in Hawaii," Wormouth said.

An error occurred