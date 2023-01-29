Army general on Joint Task Force Red Hill says he's happy to be back home

.Additional rainfall is expected from Oahu to the islands in Maui
and Hawaii Counties through Monday. Already saturated ground will
quickly allow additional runoff to form, increasing the threat for
flooding.
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Oahu.
* WHEN...Through Monday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flood prone roads and other low lying areas may be
closed due to elevated runoff and overflowing streams. Urban areas
may receive more significant flooding and property damage due to
rapid runoff.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A surface trough will act as a focus for heavy showers and
thunderstorms over Oahu through the weekend. The bulk of the
rainfall is expected to fall over windward slopes and coasts,
but some heavy showers could spread to leeward areas, where
stream flow could also become elevated.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING FOR OAHU
KAUAI AND NIIHAU...
.Strong and gusty trade winds will develop between a building
high pressure system northwest of Kauai and a surface trough
over Maui County. These strong gusty winds will affect portions
of Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through the day today.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 25 to 35 mph with localized gusts up to 45
mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Kauai, Niihau and Oahu.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and make it difficult to drive,
especially for drivers of high profile vehicles.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts and seas
10 to 15 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters and Kaiwi Channel.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
Army general Lance Okamura on Joint Task Force Red Hill says he's happy to be back home.
Brigadier General Lance Okamura is the highest ranking Hawaiian on Joint Task Force Red Hill. The Army transferred him here to focus on community engagement, in part due to his Native Hawaiian ancestry and education.
Okamura has long been involved in the military, starting in high school when he was in ROTC at Kamehameha Schools. After graduating from Brigham Young University, he began an Army career that took him around the world, including two previous tours in Hawaii.
"The last time I was here I was serving Indo Pacific Command. I took command of a weapons of mass destruction unit then served on the staff of US Army Pacific Headquarters. Then I went to DC. Then I served as the Commanding General of Joint Task Force Guantanamo," he says.
Okamura says that job really prepared him for this one. "I had three important responsibilities. One was solve complex problems, two was focus and shape the future. Three, I had to engage with a wide range of communities of interest. There was a lot of interest on Guantanamo Bay," he explains.
He's been back a couple months. "It feels great to be back home. This is where my family is, my loved ones are, where I was born and raised," says the father of two adult children.
And in his free time? "I don't have spare time!" he laughs. "Just joking. If you remember me growing up, I spent a lot of time if not in school, work, or sports, then surfing. Right? Which I continue to do now." The former shortboarder says as he's aged, he's increased the length of his surfboard.
He says surfing calms him, and he'll need that- because the job ahead, he acknowledges, is probably not going to be easy. Joint Task Force-Red Hill has to drain over 100 million gallons of fuel from the Navy's Red Hill underground storage facility.
But Okamura says there's more at stake for him than just his job. "This is home. I want to make sure the state of Hawai'i remains a positive environment for my posterity and for generations to come."