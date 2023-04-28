Army aims to advance trust with community, environmental record

POHAKULOA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- The US Army held "Experience PTA Day" on the Big Island this month, extending an invitation to the public to learn about the Army's continued efforts in environmental preservation.
Fifteen outside organizations joined with the Army at Pohakuloa Training Area, in what the military has described as a "decades-long" collaborative effort, currently in coordination with Colorado State University's Center for Environmental Management.
Nearly 800 visitors attended this year and the US Army, in a press release, stated it is welcoming feedback in planning the annual event for 2024.
"Last year we diverted over 500,000 pounds of solid waste away from Hawaii County's landfills, about 54% of our total waste generation," Adam Scharf, who manages the base's solid waste disposal, told KITV4, "And we also have unique devices at our disposal that help us to manage waste oil and fuel blending so that we don't have to throw oil into the environment."
KITV4 was invited onto the Pohakuloa Training Area base to preview the educational exhibits at Experience PTA Day, and also ask questions about the Army's environmental record on the Big Island; if there have been historic missteps.
"I would not use the word 'missteps,' as the Army has historically operated within the Federal and State laws and regulations," Public Affairs Officer Amy Phillips responded to the inquiry ,"Permanent, independent Natural Resources and Cultural Resources programs started at PTA in 1995 with cooperators joining the team in 1999."
"PTA environmental programs have evolved as laws and regulations change. For example, cultural resource management grew exponentially with the passage of the National Historic Preservation Act in 1966," Phillips added.
"Being transparent is incredibly important to us," Lieutenant Colonel Kevin Cronin told KITV4, "And so we look for every opportunity to engage in dialogue, develop understanding, and have a conversation. And this is just one opportunity."
At the natural resources exhibit, Tiana Lackey told KITV4, "So behind me, we have some of our endangered plant species. We'll have staff here to talk about those, what their characteristics are, how they're doing, what makes them special and unique. We have different displays to talk about our endangered animal species."
Surveillance cameras and miles of fencing keep out hoofed ungulates from destroying native plant life.
For kids, the open house presented an opportunity to learn about native wildlife species.
"We have an activity here where we have a couple of photographs of geese around," Program Manager Lena Schnell said in front of a nene exhibit, "Kind of hidden around the other activities, and people can go and try to see if they can find those identification bands and mark them down and then come back and tell us that they found them."
Cultural resource exhibits were also available for kids to engage with interactively, learning about lava tubes and ancient pictographs.
"A pictograph activity where the kids can actually like paint on the walls, washable paint, nobody's clothes are gonna be ruined. They can paint on the walls like they're making pictographs because we do we have those here on PTA we find them," Archeologist Heidi Miller told KITV4.
The gates to Pohakuloa training area aren't always closed. They do open periodically for cultural practices as well as at least twice a month for hunting.