April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Hawaii will participate in the nationwide effort to raise awareness on sexual assault. Hawaii State Capitol will host one of the many sign-waving events on Tuesday, April 4. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)
This year's theme is "Foundations of the Future." The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) hopes it helps people envision a future without sexual violence, by promoting healthy relationships and safer communities. DOH is also doing its part to raise awareness by offering statewide trainings events and educating the public on primary prevention, response and intervention.
"Sexual violence is common and starts early," said Joanne Higashi, coordinator of the DOH Sexual Violence Prevention Program. "Stopping all forms of sexual violence before it begins is the goal of primary prevention activities."
"SAAM is our opportunity to recognize that sexual violence is preventable and impacts everyone in our community regardless of age, gender identity, sexual orientation, ethnicity, socioeconomic status, or disability," said Paula Chun, executive director of the Hawaii Coalition Against Sexual Assault (HCASA).
SAAM Day of Action sign waving locations:
Location/Contact
Island
State Capitol Building
415 South Beretania Street
7:30 a.m. – 8:30 a.m.
Waiʻanae Neighborhood Place
85-888 Farrington Highway
7:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m.
(808) 696-4598
O‘ahu
Location: TBD
Contact: Anthony, YWCA Hawaiʻi Island
(808) 854-0322
Hawaiʻi Island
54 South High Street, Wailuku (In front of the State Building)
4:15 p.m. – 5:15 p.m.
Contact: Lindsey, CFS Maui Sexual Assault Center
(808) 264-3630
Maui
4396 Rice Street, Lihue Kauaʻi County Building
12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m.
Contact: Amber, YWCA Kauaʻi
(808) 245-5959 ext. 238
Kauaʻi
Kaunakakai Library (Every Wednesday in April)
4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Contact: Titi, MCAPP
(808) 658-9629
Molokaʻi
To learn more about SAAM Sign-Waving events and about statewide sexual violence prevention and treatment services, visit the Sex Abuse Treatment Center at satchawaii.org.
Victoria was born and raised in Waipahu, HI and has a passion for storytelling. She graduated from Waipahu High School in 2014 and went on to pursue a double-degree in Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa in 2018. She hopes to continue to tell the stories of her community.