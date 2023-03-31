 Skip to main content
April marks Sexual Assault Awareness Month

  • Updated
Hawaii State Capitol generic

Hawaii will participate in the nationwide effort to raise awareness on sexual assault. Hawaii State Capitol will host one of the many sign-waving events on Tuesday, April 4. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- April is "Sexual Assault Awareness Month." And Hawaii is joining in on the nationwide campaign to raise awareness on the issue of sexual violence.

Several sign-waving events are planned for Tuesday, April 4, around the state, including the Hawaii State Capitol.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Senior News Producer

Victoria was born and raised in Waipahu, HI and has a passion for storytelling. She graduated from Waipahu High School in 2014 and went on to pursue a double-degree in Journalism and Creative Media at the University of Hawaii at Mānoa in 2018. She hopes to continue to tell the stories of her community.

