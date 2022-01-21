 Skip to main content

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet through late Saturday.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Antibody Tests Still Play Crucial Role Battling COVID-19

  • 0

KAILUA-- Ann Medeiros is a mother of 2 who takes immunosuppressants for an auto immune disease. While looking into the next generation of COVID preventatives such as monoclonal antibodies, her doctor recommended she take an antibody test first. Medeiros was pleased with the results.

Antibody tests available in Oahu with a physician referral

Doctor Scott Miscovich of Premier medical group has previously suggested antibody tests for patients with immune systems challenged by other conditions. He says it's a risk benefit analysis to understand if results signify low antibody levels and require further action.

Antibody test play crucial role for patients

Antibody tests can be taken for a charge under $50 and require a physician referral

"But in general if that first big layer is high. It means you are fighting that first layer of infection. And that you will have a deeper layer," Miscovich said of tests showing the presence of antibodies to COVID-19.

Labs like DLS with locations across Oahu charge 40 dollars for the antibody test and results are returned in a matter of days. A doctor's referral is needed.

The medical community cautions that antibodies, however, are not a complete picture of immunity, as the immune system responds on a cellular level.

"Those are the T cells and B cell immunity- those are kind of in reserve, the test does not test for those,"Miscovich told KITV 4.

Ann Madeiros says she won't be throwing caution to the wind but confirming the presence of antibodies was welcome news.

"It makes me feel a little more at ease in my surroundings, especially because omicron is so highly contagious," she said.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you