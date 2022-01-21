Antibody Tests Still Play Crucial Role Battling COVID-19

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Seas building to 10 to 14 feet through late Saturday.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Antibody tests can be taken for a charge under $50 and require a physician referral
KAILUA-- Ann Medeiros is a mother of 2 who takes immunosuppressants for an auto immune disease. While looking into the next generation of COVID preventatives such as monoclonal antibodies, her doctor recommended she take an antibody test first. Medeiros was pleased with the results.
Doctor Scott Miscovich of Premier medical group has previously suggested antibody tests for patients with immune systems challenged by other conditions. He says it's a risk benefit analysis to understand if results signify low antibody levels and require further action.
"But in general if that first big layer is high. It means you are fighting that first layer of infection. And that you will have a deeper layer," Miscovich said of tests showing the presence of antibodies to COVID-19.
Labs like DLS with locations across Oahu charge 40 dollars for the antibody test and results are returned in a matter of days. A doctor's referral is needed.
The medical community cautions that antibodies, however, are not a complete picture of immunity, as the immune system responds on a cellular level.
"Those are the T cells and B cell immunity- those are kind of in reserve, the test does not test for those,"Miscovich told KITV 4.
Ann Madeiros says she won't be throwing caution to the wind but confirming the presence of antibodies was welcome news.
"It makes me feel a little more at ease in my surroundings, especially because omicron is so highly contagious," she said.